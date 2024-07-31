Former "Top Chef" star Shirley Chung has decided to close her popular California restaurant, Ms Chi, after being diagnosed with stage 4 tongue cancer.
In a July 26 Instagram post, Chung shared news of her diagnosis with her friends and followers, posting a video and series of photos of herself shaving her hair.
Chung wrote that after suffering a series of dental issues that started in December, her oral surgeon "discovered a hidden tumor" under her tongue, which she said was diagnosed four days later as stage 4 tongue cancer that had spread to her lymph nodes.
"I was very calm when doctors delivered the news, as a chef, I've always thrive[d] under pressure. I was extremely focused on getting all the tests and scans as fast as possible, so I can start on the treatment plans," she wrote.
"Sunday June 2nd, Dr. Ho, my lead oncologist at [Cedars-Sinai] called to discuss treatment plans. I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn't, all I heard was 'option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue.'"
While discussing treatment plans with her oncologist, Chung said they told her about a "unicorn case" involving another patient and fellow chef who was treated at University of Chicago and was able to keep their tongue.
"Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too," she wrote.
Chung said she "just finished 6 weeks of Chemo (and have many more to go), going to the hospital 4 times a week for injections," adding that the treatments were like "a full time job."
"My tumor is shrinking, my speech is much better and I can eat most normal food now. I am learning to lean on others, to let go, to be more vulnerable," she wrote.
She added, "It took me 2 weeks of contemplating to decide to tell my parents about my cancer, only my close circle of friends and my sister have known until now. I am learning, I can be strong 98% of the time, it’s ok to be not ok. I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through."
Chung also announced the upcoming closure of her Culver City restaurant, Ms. Chi, on Instagram. In a joint post, the restaurant and Chung stated that operations will continue with "normal business hours" through Aug. 4.
"We are incredibly grateful to each and every one of you -- our staff, supporters, and fans," the caption read. "We have truly enjoyed spreading the dumpling love over the last several years and calling Culver City our home!"
Ms. Chi was Chung's first Los Angeles restaurant, an all-day Chinese space that first opened its doors in 2018 and switched to delivery and national shipping during the COVID-19 pandemic. The restaurant's highly popular dumplings have continued to be a hit on the food shipping platform Goldbelly.