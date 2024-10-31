With 28 days until Thanksgiving, the turkey countdown is on, and whether you're planning to feed a small family or a big crowd, there are plenty of ways to save on essential ingredients for the moveable feast with deals from a variety of retailers.
Retailers, grocery stores with Thanksgiving dinner deals
From grocery stores like Aldi and Walmart to big box warehouses like BJ's and Sam's Club, there are plenty of options to cook a complete holiday dinner this year that won't break the bank.
Aldi Thanksgiving dinner serves 10 for under $50
Aldi shared exclusively with "Good Morning America" earlier this month that it will offer its third-lowest-priced Thanksgiving meal in five years -- a basket of must-have items that serves a full meal for up to 10 people for under $47.
The offer is available now through Christmas at Aldi stores nationwide.
Save on Thanksgiving dinner at Walmart to serve 8 for $7 per person
Walmart recently unveiled its "inflation-free" Thanksgiving meal, which serves eight people for less than $7 per plate. The meal comes with 29 customer favorite holiday items, including turkey -- which comes out to just $0.88 per pound -- trimmings and dessert.
The holiday meal deal is available now through Dec. 25 and can be purchased in-store or online for pick-up or delivery, as early as 6 a.m.
Turkey and Thanksgiving trimmings for $20 at Target
The Minnesota-based retailer recently announced the return of its popular Thanksgiving dinner -- for $5 less than last year.
The $20 dinner feeds four people and includes all the traditional Thanksgiving favorites: a Good & Gather Turkey up to 10 pounds, Del Monte Cut Green Beans, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup, Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce, Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy, Stove Top Stuffing Mix for Turkey, and Russet potatoes.
Turkeys start at 79 cents per pound, which is 20% less per pound than last year. Side dishes such as Good & Gather Cheddar Mac and Cranberry Goat Cheese and desserts including Favorite Day apple and pumpkin pies are all under $5.
Target's Chief Commercial Officer Rick Gomez said in a statement that the company was "serving up the kind of exceptional quality and value that sets Target apart" by "lowering the price of our Thanksgiving dinner menu to just $20," along with adding more Target Circle 360 offerings.
Order Thanksgiving dinner from Costco for less online
Costco members can pre-order the Fortune Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner, which serves eight for $179.99 online with a $50 manufacturer's coupon and ships frozen second-day air via FedEx.
The meal, while pricier than some competitors, comes with larger portions of each side dish and enough for leftovers, including two desserts so people don't have to fight for their preferences, plus a 5-pound all natural, Amish-farm-raised, skin-on, pre-brined and netted turkey breast that's ready to roast.
The dishes are "made with high quality ingredients" and are ready to heat, bake, broil and serve in your favorite kitchenwares, according to Costco, which stated that "family and guests will swear they are eating homemade."
Other items included in the dinner: a 2-pound tray of mashed potatoes; 24 ounces of turkey gravy; a 2-pound tray of mac and cheese; a 2-pound tray of sweet corn; a 2-pound tray of green bean casserole; a 2-pound tray of St. Claire cornbread dressing/stuffing made with chicken broth, freshly diced celery, onion, sage and spices; 20 ounces of handmade cranberry relish with cinnamon and cardamom; 12 gourmet dinner rolls without preservatives, artificial colors or flavors; a 2-pound whole pumpkin pie; and a 2-poound tray of apple cobbler.
Free Butterball turkey from BJ's
BJ's Wholesale Club announced its annual member-favorite Thanksgiving promotion on Thursday offering a free Butterball turkey to customers who spend $150 or more in the same transaction in-club or online at BJs.com between Nov. 1 and Nov. 14.
Starting Nov. 16, 2024, members will have access to their free turkey coupon, which can be clipped in the BJ's mobile app or via their online account.
To redeem the offer, members have from Nov. 16-27 to pick up their fresh or frozen Butterball turkey. The maximum coupon value is $25.
The offer excludes organic turkeys and is only available while supplies last.
Sam's Club fully cooked Thanksgiving meal for under $100
The big box retailer is offering a fully cooked Thanksgiving meal that's ready to heat and serve in two hours "for less than $10 per person," according to a Member's Mark blog post announcement from senior vice president Myron Frazier.
The meal includes a whole Member's Mark hickory-smoked turkey, 24 Member's Mark yeast dinner rolls, a tray of macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, sweet potato mash, a cranberry crunch salad and a pumpkin pie.