Supermarket chain Wegmans has voluntarily recalled some of its frozen, fully cooked chicken nuggets because they may contain bone fragments.
The recall aligns with a public health alert from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service, which has advised the public not to eat the affected products.
The Wegmans recall for was initiated on Jan. 24. A subsequent FSIS public health alert was issued a few days later on Monday, Jan. 29, with the agency noting it did not request or issue its own recall "because the product is no longer available for purchase."
"The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked Wegmans breaded chicken breast nuggets that may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically bone fragments," the agency said in a statement Monday. "FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed."
"FSIS was notified of the issue after Wegmans received multiple consumer complaints of bone fragments in the frozen fully cooked breaded chicken breast nugget product," FSIS said.
The affected products were produced Aug. 26, 2024, according to FSIS, and sold in 46-ounce packages with the label "Wegmans FAMILY PACK FULLY COOKED Breaded Chicken Breast with Rib Meat" on the front and a "best if used by" date of Aug. 26, 2025, on the back, near the barcode "in the lower right corner."
Packages also contain the number, "P-33944" inside the USDA mark of inspection, which is found on all containers for meat, poultry and egg products.
According to Wegmans, the products bear the UPC code 0-77890-25210-9.
"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers," FSIS said Monday. "Consumers who have purchased this product are urged not to consume it. This product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."
The item was "produced solely for Wegmans Food Markets," according to the FSIS announcement, and was sold at locations in Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.
According to the agency, there have so far been "no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of these products," but anyone concerned about an injury should contact their health care provider.
Consumers with questions about the health alert can contact Wegmans by phone at (855) 934-3663, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET, or Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.
For food safety questions, FSIS recommends consumers call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854, or email MPHotline@usda.gov.
ABC News has reached out to Wegmans Food Markets for comment.
Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information on Wegmans' voluntary recall.