First Aid Beauty has announced the recall of 2,756 jars of its Ultra Repair Cream in the coconut vanilla scent, following an issue identified by the brand.
The jars, intended for quarantine, were mistakenly sold on the company’s direct-to-consumer website, FirstAidBeauty.com.
"On November 20, 2024, First Aid Beauty discovered that we inadvertently sold 14 oz Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla on our direct-to-consumer site, FirstAidBeauty.com. This product was not intended for market sale," the brand stated on its website.
The recall, which was voluntarily initiated on December 23, 2024, was recently classified as a Class II risk by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This classification indicates that use of or exposure to the affected product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health effects, though the likelihood of serious harm is considered low.
The recall applies to jars with lot numbers 24D44 and 24D45 and expiration dates of April 10 and April 11, 2026. First Aid Beauty has assured customers that the affected products were sold exclusively on their website and only in the United States.
"We are recalling the Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla that were sold only on FirstAidBeauty.com in the United States," the company noted. "We issued an email directly to impacted consumers, proactively sent a replacement Ultra Repair Cream Grapefruit, and provided direction to stop product use of the Ultra Repair Cream Coconut Vanilla and discard."
Customers who did not receive an email about the recall are not affected and do not need to take further action. For those with questions or concerns, First Aid Beauty has provided contact information for its customer service team: customerservice@firstaidbeauty.com or 800-322-3619.
Consumers who have purchased jars matching the recalled lot numbers are advised to stop using the product immediately and follow the brand’s instructions.
For additional details, visit the FDA website or reach out directly to First Aid Beauty.