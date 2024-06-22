Food blogger and recipe developer Jason Goldstein joined "Good Morning America" with three rainbow-colored recipes for anyone looking to whip up a festive treat this month.
Check out the full recipes below.
Pride Summer Roll
Ingredients
4 round rice papers
1 mango cut in small strips
1 avocado cut in small strips
1 red pepper cut in small strips
1 orange pepper cut in small strips
1/4 red cabbage cut in small strips
2 tsp each salt, pepper, garlic powder
1/2 lime juice
10 mint leaves
Directions
Add salt, pepper and lime juice to the veggies and fruit and let it sit for 15 minutes to absorb the seasoning.
Dip a sheet of rice paper in luke-warm water for 15 seconds to hydrate. Working quickly, place the pliable rice paper on a cutting board and add 2 mint leaves in the center of the rice paper, followed by 3 strips of red peppers in the center, then next to it 3 mango strips, 3 avocado strips, 3 orange pepper strips and 3 red cabbage strips.
Fold the left and right edges over the veggies and then roll up to form a spring roll.
Cut in the center so you can see the rainbow veggies and repeat with the rest of the rolls.
Serve with peanut sauce, ranch or favorite dipping sauces.
Tips
You can make this two days in advance just wrap the rolls in a wet paper towel to avoid drying out and wrapped individually in saran wrap to avoid sticking to other rolls. Place in the fridge.
You can use any veggies or meats to make it colorful.
Rainbow tie-dye Swiss roll cake
Ingredients
6 eggs (separate yolks and whites into 2 separate bowls)
1 cup sugar
2 tsp vinegar
1 1/2 cups Cake flour
1 tsp salt
2 tablespoons cold water
2 cups of whipped cream
Directions
Crack and separate six eggs into two bowls of yolks and whites and set aside.
In the bowl with the yolks, mix together half a cup of sugar, vinegar, cake flour, salt and cold water and set aside.
Now in the egg white bowl whisk the egg whites with the other half cup of sugar together until they form stiff peaks. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold the egg whites in with the yolk mixture.
Now evenly separate the batter into five bowls.
In each bowl add different food coloring approximately 10 drops (red, orange, yellow, and blue).
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and add spoonfuls of each color of batter until the sheet tray is filled without overflowing.
Bake at 400 degrees for 8 minutes. Remove the cake from the oven and while still warm, roll it up using the parchment paper like a jelly roll. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes to cool.
Unroll the cake and add whipped cream, then re-roll up and enjoy!
Tips
You can make this cake in advance and keep it rolled up until ready to serve.
If you use cake flour, which is all purpose flour plus cornstarch, it creates a softer cake and it makes it easier to roll.
You can make this gluten-free using gluten-free flour.
Whipping the egg whites ensures a fluffy cake.
This is great to do with the whole family and looks awesome as a centerpiece on the table.
Pride Punch
Serving size: 2 drinks
Ingredients
2 cups Ginger Ale
2 Cups White Grape Juice
1/2 cup strawberries
1/2 cup cantaloupe
1/2 cup pineapple
1/2 cup green grapes
1/2 cup blueberries
Directions
Combine cold ginger ale and grape juice together. Then fill each cup with blueberries, then grapes, then pineapple, then cantaloupe and top with strawberries. Now pour the punch in the two glasses.
Tips and hacks
You can use any kind of fruit you want.
Freeze the fruit so it acts as ice and keep your drink cold.
You can also do cranberry juice mixed with Ginger ale for a slightly less sweet taste.
