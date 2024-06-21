More than half a million Vitamix blenders have been recalled by the kitchen appliance company due to laceration hazards after dozens of injuries were reported.
Two versions of the popular chef-quality high-speed blenders manufactured in Cleveland, Ohio, the Vitamix Ascent Series and Venturist Series with 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, were added to an existing recall by the company on Thursday in coordination with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).
"The containers can separate from the blade base exposing the blades, posing a laceration hazard to consumers," the company said in the expanded recall notice.
The fix for this issue, according to the company, is a repair kit, which customers who have purchased the recalled products can obtain free of charge from Vitamix.
Details of Vitamix blender products impacted by recall
"This recall involves all Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce blending containers, 20-ounce blending containers, and blade bases, including those that were repaired as part of a previous recall in August 2018," the company said. "The clear containers and black blade bases are included with certain Vitamix Venturist and Ascent Series blenders, such as the Venturist V1200, Ascent A2300, Ascent A2500, Ascent A3300, and Ascent A3500 blenders; and also sold separately, as sets, or bundles in various configurations. The Vitamix logo is printed on the blending container."
Where the recalled Vitamix blenders were sold
The impacted products were sold at Costco, Best Buy, Crate & Barrel, Macy’s, Target, Williams Sonoma, Walmart, and specialty and independent stores nationwide, plus online at Vitamix.com, Amazon.com, and QVC.com from April 2017 through May 2024 for between $30 and $990 for the blender and blending containers when sold with other products.
Vitamix expands blender recall from 2018
The recall states approximately 569,000 units have been recalled, noting that 105,000 of those were from the previous recall in August 2018. Additionally, Vitamix said, "about 121,950 were sold in Canada."
What to do if you have a recalled Vitamix product
"All consumers, including consumers who participated in the 2018 recall, should immediately stop using the recalled 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers and blade bases, and contact Vitamix for a repair kit consisting of a protective plastic shroud to attach over the blade base and additional instructional labels," the company stated.
Incidents and injuries tied to Vitamix blender recall
As of the time of publication, Vitamix said it had received 27 reports of lacerations, including 11 reports from the prior 2018 recall, when consumers’ hands came in contact with exposed blades.