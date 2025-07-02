Waffle House drops surcharge on eggs after nearly 5 months
Gianrigo Marletta/AFP via Getty Images
Now that the price of eggs has finally cracked, Waffle House has good news for the wallets of breakfast fans.
With the national average wholesale price of eggs down 7% -- $2.54 per dozen last week -- per the latest United States Department of Agriculture Egg Markets report, the popular breakfast restaurant chain announced it will do away with the 50 cent per egg surcharge that Waffle House put into place in February amid the wave of bird flu that greatly impacted availability and prices.
"Egg-cellent news…as of June 2, the egg surcharge is officially off the menu. Thanks for understanding," Waffle House wrote in a post on Twitter.