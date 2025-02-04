Waffle House has implemented a surcharge for egg items on its menu amid a nationwide egg shortage due to the widespread bird flu outbreak.
The national chain, which has more than 1,900 restaurants in 25 states, said it has added a temporary 50 cent per egg surcharge to all menus.
The price increase is effective immediately and will continue for an undetermined amount of time, according to Waffle House.
"While we hope these price fluctuations will be short-lived we cannot predict how long this shortage will last," the Georgia-based company said in a statement Monday. "We are continuously monitoring egg prices and will adjust or remove the surcharge as market conditions allow."
Rising cases of avian influenza -- commonly referred to as bird flu -- have continued to impact egg laying flocks in the U.S., forcing egg suppliers to cut production and, in turn, causing shortages nationwide, prompting skyrocketing prices.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that egg prices will rise up to 20% this year due to the shortage.
In late January, Rose Acres Farms, which claims to be the second-largest egg producer in the United States, confirmed that one of its farms in Indiana had tested positive for cases of bird flu.
Poultry found to be sick with avian flu need to be culled, and their eggs also need to be destroyed.
According to the latest USDA market data, egg prices are up nearly 38% in the past year with prices spiking 8% in November alone due to the high demand of the holiday baking season.
On average, a dozen eggs will cost consumers $3.65 right now, compared to $2.14 one year ago.
Retailers are buying eggs in California for nearly $9 per carton, according to the USDA report.
There have also been a few human cases of bird flu, which have been primarily observed among poultry and dairy workers.
Most human cases have been mild, and patients fully recovered. One death has been reported: a Louisiana resident over the age of 65 who had underlying medical conditions.
The CDC and other public health officials say there is currently no evidence of human-to-human transmission, and the risk to the general public is low.
ABC News' Kelly McCarthy and Megan Forrester contributed to this report.