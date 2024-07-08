What started off as a regular Waffle House visit quickly turned into a magical sing-along for one Alabama mom and her children.
On Sunday morning, Dr. Chelsea Wallace, a plastic surgeon based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, was with her two daughters at a Waffle House restaurant when she captured the sweet moment when staffers sang and danced along with her 3-year-old daughter Foster, who happily belted out the lyrics to "Let It Go" from Disney's "Frozen."
"We started with [a song from] 'Trolls' and that's really kind of what livened the place up. And so the next song was 'Let It Go,' and when that hit, the whole place just like went wild, and everyone started singing," Wallace recalled to "Good Morning America." "It was really a special moment and definitely something we will cherish for forever."
Wallace told "GMA" that she and her family frequently visit Waffle House and at this Tuscaloosa restaurant in particular, the team members treat "everyone like family" and even compared the staffer featured in her video clip to that of a "fairy godmother."
"The staff truly is amazing. They greet our children by name. They make an effort to bring out coloring papers, crayons. I always feel like they treat [it] like a five-star dining experience even though it is a typical Waffle House," the mom of two said. "They go above and beyond."
In a statement to "GMA," Waffle House called the sing-along between restaurant team members and Foster a "truly sweet moment."
"It's something that happens at many Waffle Houses on a regular basis because it's part of what makes a Waffle House, a Waffle Home for so many of our customers," the restaurant chain said.
As for Foster, Wallace said "the world is [her daughter's] stage," and she hopes the heartwarming sing-along clip will bring a moment of positivity to anyone who sees it.
"[She loves] to bring a smile to anyone's face that she encounters. And I hope this video has at least brought some positivity to anyone who hasn't had a chance to see it," she said.
"Every day has a little bit of magic. You encounter people who are truly magical, if we just stop and appreciate it," Wallace added.
Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."