The cast of "Frozen" is celebrating 10 years of the beloved Disney animated film.

To commemorate a decade of "Frozen," Idina Menzel, who voiced the character Elsa, Kristen Bell, who voiced Elsa's sister Anna, and Josh Gad, who played the snowman Olaf, took to Instagram to say thank you to the fans for their support over the years.

"Happy 10th birthday, Elsa," Menzel captioned a video post featuring a previous interview about how "Frozen" and its song "Let It Go" has become part of pop culture over the years.

"I love you and my entire @disneyfrozen fam," she added.

Bell took to Instagram as well, sharing a video about the film's 10th anniversary and quoting a line from her character in the caption of the post.

"I *STILL* believe in you, more than anyone, or anything 💙❄️," she said. "Thank you for showing this frozen family so much love over the last 10 years!"

On his Instagram page, Gad, who portrays Olaf, shared the same video Bell did and honored the fans who have supported the film.

"Ten years ago you welcomed our Frozen family into your hearts and have been showing us nothing but love ever since," Gad said. "Thank you to all the fans around the world who have made this world and these characters worth melting for. We love you!"

Gad also shared a photo of himself in a recording booth with Olaf from Sept. 12, 2012, during his first recording for the film.

"Amazing to see what that little guy has meant to so many ever since," Gad said about his character.

"Frozen" made its debut on Nov. 27, 2013. The film focuses on Menzel's character, Elsa, who accidentally uses her power to turn things into ice and curses her home of Arendelle, sending it into an infinite winter. Elsa's sister Anna teams up with Olaf, Kristoff (Jonathan Groff) and his reindeer, Sven, to break Elsa's icy spell.

Since the release of "Frozen," the film has captivated audiences around the globe. It crossed $1 billion at the global box office when it was released in 2013, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue.

Elsa and Anna in "Frozen." Disney

In 2018, "Frozen: The Musical" made its debut on Broadway, and the following year, a sequel to the first movie, simply titled "Frozen II," was released.

Last week, the World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland opened to the public. The attraction is the world's first and largest "Frozen"-themed land.

Fans of the film also received a surprise earlier this month when Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that "Frozen 3" is in the works. Disney has hinted that a "Frozen 4" might be in the works as well.

"Jenn Lee, who created 'Frozen," the original 'Frozen' and 'Frozen II,' is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories," Iger said.

