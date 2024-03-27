"Frozen" star Josh Gad shared photos this week from World of Frozen, a new land at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Gad, who voices Olaf, the snowman in Disney's "Frozen" franchise, shared a selfie on Wednesday with the fictional kingdom of Arendelle behind him, as well as photos of a rollercoaster and Anna and Elsa's castle.

"Folks, #worldoffrozen❄️ at @hkdisneyland is one of the most incredible themed lands I've ever seen in my life," Gad said. "What an astonishing accomplishment."

"So honored to be a part of this iconic place," he added. "If you can, run to this magical place as soon as you can!"

World of Frozen was unveiled in November 2023. The new land includes two attractions, Frozen Ever After and Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs, as well as places to eat and shop, and a theater experience with Anna and Elsa.

In this still from the teaser for Disney's "Frozen," Olaf is seen looking at a flower in the snow. Walt Disney Animation Studios

Gad portrayed Olaf in "Frozen," "Frozen II," the miniseries "At Home with Olaf," and the "Once Upon a Snowman" short.

On the 10th anniversary of the original "Frozen" film last year, Gad reflected on playing Olaf in an Instagram post, sharing a throwback photo of himself inside a recording booth.

"September 12, 2012. My first ever recording as Olaf. I recorded 'In Summer,'" he wrote at the time. "Amazing to see what that little guy has meant to so many ever since. Happy 10 @disneyfrozen."