As the temperature drops, Wendy's is ready to warm up your taste buds with some comforting fall flavors.
Starting Tuesday, Nov. 12, the restaurant chain across the nation will introduce three new limited-time menu items, including the salted caramel frosty, the mushroom bacon cheeseburger and an updated version of their fan-favorite taco salad, according to a press release.
Wendy's signature Frosty is getting a cozy twist this fall with rich, salted caramel flavor, offering "a spoonful of warm & cozy comfort in every chilly bite," the release described.
The announcement also included the introduction of the mushroom bacon cheeseburger. Built on Wendy's fresh, never-frozen beef, this burger is loaded with savory roasted mushrooms, crispy bacon, Muenster cheese and a creamy garlic spread, the release said.
Wendy's also announced the return of its beloved taco salad with a new zesty salsa dressing, fire-roasted corn, crispy tortilla strips and their famous chili, making it a perfect choice for cool autumn days.
The upcoming autumn inspired items can be purchased at your nearest Wendy's, online or through the Wendy's mobile app.
The new frosty flavor follows Wendy's reintroduction of its seasonal frosty vanilla flavors in September, bringing back the Classic Chocolate Frosty that fans know and love.
Adding even more fun to the item, earlier this month, Wendy's dropped the limited-time Pineapple Under the Sea Frosty, a vanilla frosty blended with pineapple-mango puree to celebrate the 25th anniversary of "SpongeBob Squarepants."