The 97th Academy Awards are just over two weeks away, and as the stars get ready for the red carpet, anxiously waiting to find out who will win across the top nominated films, the incomparable culinary team from Wolfgang Puck is prepping the post-awards meal for the annual Oscars Governors Ball.
The world renowned chef and restaurateur has officially set the menu for the famed Oscars after-party and gave "Good Morning America" an exclusive first look at the delicious dishes on the menu.
Exclusive look at new Governors Ball Oscars after-party menu from Wolfgang Puck
Puck, along with his son Byron and catering team, will pass around canapés including his signature smoked salmon Oscar statuettes during what will be Puck's 31st year hosting and serving his culinary creations for the A-list event.
In an exclusive message to "GMA" on Thursday, the pair said, "We're so excited to be cooking again this year at the Governor's Ball for the Oscars."
They will be cooking "traditional chicken pot pie, macaroni and cheese, and also some amazing inventive dishes [that] everybody's gonna be excited about," Puck revealed.
Puck and his team developed 70 new dishes for the already impressive menu.
The new savory and sweet highlights include potato pave with steak tartare, wild mushroom and pea shumai, popcorn shrimp with fried rice and chili garlic crunch, a new izakaya station, a Taste of London station with classic toad-in-the-hole, Buldak-style spicy chicken and corn cheese pizza, shrimp tacos, loaded cauliflower, piña colada Oscar silhouette eclairs, tropical "Kit Kat" bars, and bourbon and caramelized pecan Paris-Brest, to name a few.
With 400 pounds of smoked salmon at the ready for Puck's matzo salmon Oscars, 220 pounds of potatoes for his bougie tots, and the all new piña colada eclairs, the culinary soirée is already shaping up to be a smash hit.
Check out a first-look at the full menus below.
When are the Oscars?
Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the 97th Academy Awards, airing live on ABC on Sunday, March 2, beginning at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
The ceremony, taking place at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, will also stream live on Hulu for the first time.