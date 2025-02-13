Over 1 million Igloo coolers made in the U.S. are being recalled due to potential hazards of fingertip amputation or crushing.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice Thursday for Igloo's 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers, saying the coolers' tow handles have the potential to cause injury, pinching a user's fingertips against the cooler and leading to crushing or fingertip amputations.
Igloo told "Good Morning America" in a statement that the company prioritizes consumer safety and is offering consumers a free replacement handle for recalled coolers.
"With consumer safety as our top priority, we have voluntarily issued a recall on the 90QT Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler and have provided consumers with a proper course of action that includes a free replacement handle," Igloo said. "Through rigorous testing and proactive steps, we are constantly improving our products to meet the highest safety standards."
The recall impacts approximately 1,060,000 Flip & Tow rolling coolers that were made before January 2024 and sold between January 2019 and January 2025 at retailers across the country, including Costco, Target, Academy, Dick's stores, and online, including on Amazon.com, Igloocoolers.com, and other websites. Recalled coolers were priced between $80 and $140.
Recalled Igloo rolling coolers feature a manufacturer date imprinted in a circular pattern on the bottom of the product with an arrow pointing to the manufacture month and the last two digits of the manufacture year inside the circle. The word "IGLOO" is also printed on the side of the recalled coolers and the model number is located on labels attached to the cooler bottom.
The rolling coolers were available in multiple color combinations, including a tactical gray body with a deep slate stone lid, a white body with a white lid, a white body with an ash gray lid, a sapphire blue body with a sapphire blue lid, a dark slate blue body with a white lid, and a carbonite body and aegean sea lid.
According to the CPSC, Igloo said the company has received 12 reports of injuries involving the recalled coolers, including bone fractures, fingertip amputations, and lacerations.
The CPSC is advising anyone with the recalled cooler to stop using the product immediately and contact Igloo for a free replacement handle for their cooler. Consumers can also visit Igloo's recall webpage at www.igloo90qtrecall.expertinquiry.com to sign up for a repair kit.
To contact Igloo, consumers can call the Texas-based company toll-free at 888-943-5182 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or send an email to igloo90qt@sedgwick.com.