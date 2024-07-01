A 58-year-old grandmother from Pennsylvania competed in the Olympic trials to represent the U.S. Olympic team in race walking at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.
When announcing the preview to the women's 20 km race walk trials, USA Track & Field called Michelle Rohl a "physical marvel" and noted that she is "the third fastest U.S. woman ever" in race walking.
Rohl, a member of the Greater Philadelphia Track Club, finished in third place with a time of 1:42:27 at the trials, which were held in Springfield, Oregon, on June 29. She holds the Olympic trials record, coming out on top after she qualified in July 2000 with a 20 km race walk time of 1:32:39 in Sacramento, California. Rohl also appeared at her first Olympic trials over three decades ago, competing in the 10 km race walk trials in 1992, making her the athlete with "the longest span of competition at the Trials by any athlete, male or female," according to USATF.
After she competed over the weekend, USATF announced her results and said Rohl shows "that age is no barrier in the event."
Rohl is a three-time Olympian and had come out of retirement to compete again. She previously competed in the 1992, 1996, and 2000 Games and had retired to homeschool her five children and focus on her family.
Now 58, Rohl is race walking again and she told "The Morning Call" she trains every day, running about 45 miles each week.
Editor's Note: Michelle Rohl competed in the Olympic trials to represent the U.S. Olympic team in race walking at the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics and was an Olympic trials bronze medalist. An earlier version of this story misstated that Rohl had made the U.S. Olympic team.