Amazon recently introduced Amazon Haul, a convenient shopping experience accessible through the Amazon app or Amazon website by searching "Haul."
In an announcement Wednesday, Dharmesh Mehta, vice president of Amazon's Worldwide Selling Partner Services, said the new service aims to offer customers low-priced products across various categories while ensuring authenticity and safety.
"Finding great products at very low prices is important to customers, and we continue to explore ways that we can work with our selling partners so they can offer products at ultra-low prices," he said, adding that the company will continue to refine the service based on customer feedback.
What is Amazon Haul
Amazon Haul is a budget-friendly shopping section within the Amazon app, designed for shoppers looking for affordable items.
It offers a separate shopping experience with its own search, cart and checkout, making it easy to browse and purchase low-cost products in one convenient place.
What kind of products does Amazon Haul offer ?
Amazon Haul offers a variety of items priced at $20 or less, with many options under $10 and some as low as $1.
To encourage larger purchases, it provides discounts: 5% off orders over $50 and 10% off orders over $75.
How does Amazon Haul work?
Customers can access Amazon Haul by searching "Haul" in the Amazon Shopping app, selecting it from the main menu, or visiting amazon.com/haul.
The section offers a wide range of affordable items in categories like home goods, electronics, beauty and fashion.
Orders over $25 qualify for free shipping, typically arriving in 1-2 weeks, while there is a $3.99 shipping fee for orders under $25.
Do you need Amazon Prime for Amazon Haul ?
Amazon Haul doesn't require an Amazon Prime membership, making it accessible to a broader audience and allowing anyone to enjoy Amazon's lower-priced items without needing to pay for additional membership perks.
Additionally, every purchase on Amazon Haul is protected by Amazon's A-to-Z Guarantee, ensuring peace of mind on all transactions.
With its range of low-cost options and flexible ordering, Amazon Haul is designed to help shoppers find affordable products quickly and conveniently.