As spring unfolds, April's full pink moon will light up the sky, bringing vibrant energy just in time for the warmer days ahead.
Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this lively full moon.
But first, let's break down the meaning of the pink moon and what to know about this particular celestial event.
When can you see the full pink moon in 2025?
The pink moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Saturday, April 12, at 8:22 p.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.
The pink moon is also a supermoon
Thomas told "GMA" this year's April full moon is also a supermoon, which occurs when the moon reaches its closest point to Earth in its orbit, making it appear larger and more radiant than usual.
Why is it called the pink moon?
The Old Farmer's Almanac, which began publishing full moon names in the 1930s, notes that some Eastern Native American tribes call April's full moon the "pink moon" due to its connection with early spring wildflowers.
The Maine Farmers' Almanac attributes the name to herb moss pink, a native Eastern U.S. plant that blooms in early spring.
According to NASA, this moon is also known by other names, including the sprouting grass moon, the egg moon, and, among coastal tribes, the fish moon -- signifying the time when shad, a fish found along the Atlantic Coast, begin to spawn.
Other tribes named the April full moon after seasonal changes, referring to it as the "breaking ice moon" or the "moon when the ducks come back," reflecting key signs of spring.
What zodiac sign is the April's pink moon in?
The zodiac sign of each full moon is determined by its position in the night sky relative to the astrological signs.
This year, the pink moon falls in Libra, an air sign associated with partnerships, commitments, and unions both personal and professional, according to Thomas.
"Libra is a charming, social and kind zodiac sign that is represented by the symbolic image of the scales or balance," he said. "This shows their innate desire for fairness, justice and logic. By working with others, we can advance our goals and become greater than just ourselves."
Rituals and manifestations to try during the pink moon
Across many ancient cultures, from Chinese traditions to Hebrew holidays, the moon has long been revered for its celestial influence.
Thomas explained that since Libra is a zodiac sign deeply connected to partnership and balance, the pink moon amplifies these energies, making it an ideal time for rituals focused on relationships, whether personal or professional.
"Because Libra is an air sign, using communication, mantras, or journaling can be excellent tools for manifestation," he added. "Libra is also ruled by Venus, the planet of love, so using the color pink can be helpful. Using rose quartz, incense, or flowers can also aid you."
Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:
- I am ready to build my relationships.
- My heart and mind are open to others.
- I manifest healthy partnerships and connections at all times.
- I have healthy boundaries in my relationships.
Astrology horoscope for the pink moon for your zodiac sign
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Pay attention to your relationships, Aries. "This full moon will bring you the opportunity to grow closer than ever before -- or shatter apart like sparks in the wind," Thomas said. "An exciting declaration of love, decision to move in, engagement or even marriage could be in the works near this time."
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Changes are happening around your work and employment, Taurus. According to Thomas, "You'll be busier than ever as you're juggling many different responsibilities for the job. On one hand, you could be putting the finishing touches on an important project or instead taking on more for your boss. If you end up leaving a position near this time, know that it's been a long time coming and you're destined for a better job ahead."
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Keep an open heart, Gemini. "This lunation will bring you the spice of life!" Thomas added. "Not only will you be supercharged to step out and have some fun, focusing on hobbies, sports or entertainment, but also you'll be in the mood for love."
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Embrace all your emotions around this time, Cancer.
"This full moon will spotlight your past -- as well as your family, heritage and upbringing. On one hand, you may have to pay attention to a significant family or parenting situation," Thomas said. "However, this same energy could instead spotlight a home, domestic or real estate matter, instead."
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Claim your spotlight, Leo! According to Thomas, the full moon "will bring you a flurry of exciting ideas that energize you to broadcast your vision to the world. You may now be working on a milestone writing, speaking, social media or branding initiative, or finalizing the details of an important contract. If you have any significant proposals you need to submit, do so now."
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Adjustments in your earnings are inevitable, Virgo. "The full moon energizes your prosperity sector, giving you the chance to monetize and assess your budget," Thomas explained. "On one hand, you're likely to suddenly see more -- especially in regards to a raise, new job offer or side hustle that presents itself. If a stream of income ends near this time, use the power of this lunation to get a move on to find something even better."
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Seize your moment, Libra! "This full moon could bring the culmination of a significant personal project or endeavor that you've been very focused upon that means the world to you," Thomas said. "Stand in glory and demand your worth in all areas of your life. You are the one calling the shots now!"
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Let yourself unwind, Scorpio! According to Thomas, the full moon "will be telling you to take a break, rest and recharge and soak up the good vibes. While you're likely to be feeling a bit burnt out, this will give you the time to reflect in solitude where you are in your life and where you'd like to go."
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Live it up, Sagittarius! "The full moon will energize your social life and bring exciting events to your calendar," Thomas said. "Catching up with friends and meeting new people will be excellent uses of your time, so enjoy yourself and don't work too hard."
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Professional advancement is underway, Capricorn. "With the full moon spotlighting your career and legacy, you could be up for a review, promotion or new job offer," Thomas said. "This is an important time to not only reflect on what you've built in the past year, but what you'd like to scale toward next."
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Unleash your potential, Aquarius. "This month's full moon encourages you to explore new territory and horizons," Thomas explained. "You'll feel especially curious about what else life has to offer you, so don't sit back and wait -- charge onward! Some of you may decide it's time to head back to school or polish off an important scholarly project. Others may decide to get involved in spirituality or religion."
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
The moment to unite is here, Pisces. According to Thomas, the full moon will "spotlight where you stand in a significant partnership in business or love. On one hand, you could be growing closer than ever before or deciding it's time to go separate ways since you're not on the same page. Equality and balance in your connections is important now."