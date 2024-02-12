If you've ever wondered whether a particular zodiac sign might be a suitable match for yours, wonder no more.

Depending on your zodiac sign, you could have quite a few matches, according to celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who helped us break down the best pairs in terms of love and compatibility.

Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, said astrology brings us lots of information about finding the right partner.

Below, find out which zodiac signs will be the best matches with yours this Valentine's Day -- or any day.

What signs are compatible with Aries

Aries like to take the lead in love, so their ideal matches are often Leo, Libra and Sagittarius.

Aries are passionate about giving and receiving love! They have a fiery romantic streak and will impulsively lead with their hearts. They enjoy chasing after whoever has captured their interest.

Aries like a partner who is gracious, kind and charming. They want someone who is going to put their heart fully into a relationship and prefer companionship over being single.

What signs are compatible with Taurus

Tauruses are extremely affectionate, so their ideal matches are often Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn.

Tauruses desire to express their love physically -- through art, gifts, luxury, intimacy, and food. They are the most reliable zodiac sign and also the most loyal.

Tauruses are attracted to magnetic, irresistible and deep individuals. They look for someone who likes to build long-term connections.

What signs are compatible with Gemini

Geminis are big on communication, so their ideal matches are often Libra, Sagittarius, and Aquarius.

Geminis see love as an exploration of themselves, others and the world. Because of this, they require someone who can keep them on their toes!

Geminis are attracted to people who are adventurous, free-spirited and have a wild or eccentric streak. They like someone who will always desire to keep things new and fresh.

What signs are compatible with Cancer

Cancers are very nurturing and domestic, so their ideal matches are often Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces.

Love is sacred to Cancers. They are quite emotional and invest themselves greatly into their personal relationships. Trust and emotional security are crucial elements to them.

Cancers are attracted to partners who are ambitious, practical and value security. They also are focused on people who are reliable and consistent.

What signs are compatible with Leo

Leos are vibrant, so their ideal matches are often Sagittarius, Aquarius and Aries.

Leos desire romance to be loud and larger than life. Courtship is extremely important to them, as well as being chased by the one who they desire. They love being worshipped.

Leos are attracted to people who are eccentric, unique and freedom-loving. Loyalty will be important to them. They also want someone who is different than others, who they can show off or who is interested in breaking out of the box.

What signs are compatible with Virgo

Virgos are grounded, so their ideal matches are often Capricorn, Pisces and Taurus.

Virgos may intellectualize their feelings before leading with their hearts. Yet, once they feel that it is safe to be vulnerable, they will do everything possible to bring pleasure to others and be a rock for them.

Virgos are attracted to people who are highly spiritual, emotional or artistic -- or someone who is in need of help. They love to step in and help their lover find solutions.

What signs are compatible with Libra

Libras are drawn to beauty, so their ideal matches are often Aquarius, Aries or Gemini.

Libras are true romantics and search throughout life to find their perfect match. As the zodiac sign that rules marriage, Libras may at times rush too quickly into relationships -- but that's just because they love having a companion.

Libra are irresistibly drawn to someone who can go after what they want -- especially when that person happens to be them!

What signs are compatible with Scorpio

Scorpios are deeply emotional, so their ideal matches are often Pisces, Taurus and Cancer.

Scorpios have an "all or nothing" view on love. They transform through their relationships and like to be consumed by their love so deeply that it changes their perception of the world. They only give their heart to someone they deem as worthy.

Scorpios are attracted to people who are loyal, grounded, and steady -- attributes that bring stability to their intense feelings. Scorpios also enjoy lovers who have a strong set of values and plans forward, someone who can press onward despite any obstacle.

What signs are compatible with Sagittarius

Sagittarians are curious about life, so their ideal matches are often Aries, Gemini and Leo.

They thrive on freedom and constant stimulation. They are drawn to relationships that are exhilarating. They ultimately seek someone who wants to explore life at their side.

They look for someone who is highly communicative, witty, and engaging -- someone who will shock and surprise them!

What signs are compatible with Capricorn

Capricorns tend to be very focused, so their ideal matches are often Taurus, Cancer and Virgo.

When it comes to love, they are intrigued by those who can offer them something: status, money, stability or family. Whatever it is, though, it must be something that helps them get where they want to go in life.

Capricorn is attracted to someone who is very nurturing and has a big focus on domesticity and the family. They search for someone who will provide unwavering emotional support.

What signs are compatible with Aquarius

Aquarians are highly intellectual, so their ideal matches are often Gemini, Leo and Libra.

In love, they require a great deal of communication and like to discuss concepts, ideas and opinions in order to open their hearts to someone. They are also very loyal once they decide to settle down.

Aquarians are often attracted to people who are warm, generous and passionate -- as well as giving -- who will make them the center of their universe.

What signs are compatible with Pisces

Pisces are very caring, so their ideal matches are often Cancer, Virgo or Scorpio.

Pisces can sometimes fall in love with the idea of love! Their sensual and charming nature often enchants partners to pursue them. They are often willing to put the needs of their partner before their own or to mirror what their significant other wants them to be.

Pisces tend to be attracted to partners who are more forthright, grounded, and interested in tying down the more practical details of life.