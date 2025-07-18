As families prepare for the new school year, sales tax holidays provide a welcome opportunity to save on essentials such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and even electronics.
According to the Federation of Tax Administrators, many states are rolling out tax-free shopping windows, some starting as early as this weekend.
"There's a pretty good chance you live in or near a state with a back-to-school sales tax holiday," ABC News technology contributor Becky Worley said.
"Each state has its own rules and restrictions, and many start the back-to-school tax holidays around the first weekend of August," Worley added.
Here's a look at what to expect in 2025
- Alabama kicks off early, running from July 18-20. Shoppers can get tax-free clothes up to $100 per item, plus computers and tablets under $750. These are "sizable savings," Worley noted.
- Texas runs Aug. 8-10, and families can save about $8 for every $100 spent, thanks to the state's average tax rate.
- Florida offers a monthlong tax holiday throughout August.
- Connecticut will run its event Aug. 16-22.
- New Mexico and Tennessee also have tax holidays later this month.
Not all states participate. Many, including New York, California, Delaware, Illinois and others, do not offer a back-to-school tax holiday, so shoppers in those areas may need to look for savings elsewhere.
"Consumers save the amount of the state's sales tax rate, which typically ranges from 4% to 10%," Worley explained.
For a full list of participating states, eligible items, and spending caps, visit the Federation of Tax Administrators website.
States offering sales tax holidays
Alabama: July 18-20
What's tax-free: Clothing and shoes that are $100 or less per item, computers that are $750 or less per item, and school supplies and books used for school.
Arkansas: Aug. 2-3
What's tax-free: Clothing and shoes that are $100 or less per item; clothing accessories $50 or less; and school supplies, art supplies and electronic devices used for school.
Connecticut: Aug. 16-22
What's tax-free: Clothing and footwear less than $300.
Florida: Aug. 1 - Aug. 31
What's tax-free: School supplies that are $50 or less per item; clothing, footwear and accessories that are $100 or less per item; computers and related accessories that are $1,500 or less; and learning aids and jigsaw puzzles that are $30 or less.
Iowa: Aug. 1-2
What's tax-free: Clothing and footwear less than $100.
Maryland: Aug. 9-15
What's tax-free: Back to school supplies.
Massachusetts: TBA
What's tax-free: Eligible retail items bought for personal use costing $2,500 or less (not limited to school supplies).
Mississippi: TBA
What's tax-free: Back-to-school clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sale price of a single item is less than $100.
Missouri: TBA
What's tax-free: Clothing that is $100 or less per item; school supplies that are $50 or less per item; computers less than $1,500 and computer software that is $350 or less; computer peripheral devices that are less than $1,500; and graphic calculators that are $150 or less.
New Mexico: TBA
What's tax-free: Clothing or shoes that are $100 or less per item; desktop, laptop, tablets or notebook computers that are less than $1,000 and related computer hardware that is less than $500 per item; and school supplies that are less than $30 per item.
Ohio: First Friday, Saturday and Sunday of August each year, if a budget surplus exists. Exact dates TBA.
What's tax-free: The tax-free period includes anything that is considered tangible personal property that is $500 or less, with exceptions.
Oklahoma: Aug. 1-3
What's tax-free: Clothing and footwear less than $100.
South Carolina: Aug. 1-3
What's tax-free: Back-to-school clothing, clothing accessories, school supplies and computers.
Tennessee: Aug. 1-3
What's tax-free: Clothing and shoes that are $100 or less per item; backpacks that are $100 or less per item; facemasks; and school supplies that are $100 or less per item.
Texas: Aug. 8-11
What's tax-free: Clothing and shoes, backpacks and school supplies.
Virginia: Aug. 1-3
What's tax-free: School supplies, clothing, footwear, hurricane and emergency preparedness items, and Energy Star and WaterSense products.
West Virginia: Aug. 1-4
What's tax-free: Clothing that is $125 or less per item, computers that are $500 or less per item, school instruction materials that are $20 or less per item, school supplies that are $50 or less per item, and sports equipment that is $150 or less per item.