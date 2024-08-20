A Buffalo surgeon flies his plane to save dogs from kill shelters in other states and bring them to animal rescue centers.
In a now-viral video on Instagram, Dr. Brian Rambarran, a urologist based in Buffalo, New York, can be seen landing his plane during a rainy day, bringing out the canines, and handing them to the volunteers from the animal shelter.
Speaking to "Good Morning America," Brandon Wolf, a board member of Nickel City Canine Rescue, said the moment was captured to help spread awareness about the rescue mission.
"We've had people reach out to us and to apply to foster, to apply to adopt, to volunteer," he shared. "I mean, this transport alone [has] probably raised seven $8,000 for us so far."
Rambarran said he helps rescue the dogs probably around once a month. He often picks up dogs from Noah's Advocates for Animals in Asheville, North Carolina and brings them to Nickel City Canine Rescue in Buffalo.
He shared that he first learned about the rescue mission through a non-profit called Pilots and Paws.
"They link pilots to different types of shelters and rescue programs, and they link us to be able to fly between certain areas, kill shelters," he said of the organization.
Samantha Hall, another board member from the Nickel City Canine Rescue, said one of their fosters connected the shelter with Rambarran.
"We do rescues or transports about three times a month," Hall said. "We pull, typically, from Texas and Alabama and North Carolina as well."
Wolf added that the rescue shelter is a volunteer-based organization.
"We've been around since late 2018 and since that time, we have saved about 3700 dogs," he explained. "These puppies, like a lot of them, end up in a kill shelter. So they could be found on the side of the road in a box, or they could be living in deplorable conditions, and then, unfortunately, they end up in a shelter."
Wolf also spoke about how there are many ways to contribute to rescue efforts other than just fostering a dog including people who have come to help transport the dogs out of the van or help take dogs to events.
"Anything that you could do for your local rescue or your local shelter is appreciated beyond means," he said.
Rambarran told "GMA" that his daughters, who are 12 and 10, have also joined his rescue mission.
"They've helped us unload the animals," he said. "You know, I try to teach them as best as possible to do volunteerism and just to help communities in general."
Rambarran also shared what he finds the most rewarding aspect of the rescue operation.
"The biggest thanks I get from when I land are the puppy kisses," he said." "You know, I got 11 puppy kisses, the puppy breath, the soft fur, the soft bellies. That's about as much thanks as you need."