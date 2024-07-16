A dog named Georgia can barely contain her excitement each time she gets to visit her owner's mom at a memory care home in Ohio.
Georgia's owner, Adam Mandell, shared a video on TikTok of his dog running and leaping into his mom's lap. Mandell said his mother has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, a disease that can cause memory loss and confusion.
"This never gets old! My dog visiting my mom in her memory care home," Mandell captioned the video.
In the video, Georgia, a Cavapoo, is seen waiting excitedly for Mandell to open the door, and then rushing inside and jumping into the lap of Mandell's mom, who is seated on a couch.
As soon as they're reunited, Georgia laps Mandell's mom's face with kisses.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 2020, nearly 6 million Americans were living with Alzheimer's disease.
The CDC defines Alzheimer's as a "progressive disease" that begins with memory loss and eventually can get to a point where it severely impacts a person's ability to carry out daily activities, including conversations.