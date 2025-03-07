Costco expects to open a dozen new stores across the U.S. this year, the wholesale retailer revealed in a second quarter earnings conference call Thursday.
The first two new stores to open will be in Brentwood, California, and Highland, California, with an additional four new stores scheduled to open this March in Sharon, Massachusetts; Genesee County, Michigan; Prosper, Texas; and Weatherford, Texas. A new store is also coming to Stuart, Florida, in April, according to a new locations list on Costco's website.
Amid rising grocery prices, American shoppers have been prioritizing deals and value, according to Costco.
In its conference call, Costco reported sales of "lower-cost proteins" like ground beef and poultry grew, and said consumers are also looking for deals in other items, including furniture, toys, housewares, gold and jewelry, gift cards, sporting goods, and appliances and small electronics.
Costco also said its membership rates have been holding steady, despite increasing its membership fees for the first time in seven years in September 2024.
A Costco gold star membership fee now costs $65 a year and an executive membership is $130 a year before any applicable sales taxes.