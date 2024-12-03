Erin Andrews is not holding back when it comes to online trolls.
On Monday, the 46-year-old sportscaster responded to a comment on X criticizing her age and appearance on TV.
"Erin Andrews is too old now," the user wrote. "Can visibly see the wrinkles on the HD. It's been a great run for Erin, but it's time for a younger blonde/brunette to take over."
Andrews fired back with a witty reply, writing, "Don't even think you need HD to see them. But appreciating you pointing them out bud!"
Her response quickly garnered support from fans, with many applauding her professionalism and skill.
"As long as Erin Andrews, 46, continues to do her job well, there's no reason to replace her," one user wrote. "Tracy Wolfson, who is 49, is still an excellent reporter for CBS."
Another added, "You are still beautiful, but more importantly, you are very, very good at your job. Those of us that know & love sports appreciate you for how good you are at your job and you have always been that way. The other people watch sports for the politics and the fleeting pretty faces."
Meanwhile, another user wrote, "It's hard to believe a human being would even say this to another. Keep up the great work, always our favorite."
Andrews gained prominence as an ESPN correspondent in 2004 before joining Fox Sports in 2012, where she became the lead sideline reporter for NFL on Fox. She also finished third on "Dancing with the Stars" in 2010 and co-hosted the show from 2014 to 2019.
Andrews is also a cervical cancer survivor. She was diagnosed in 2016 and underwent surgery, but did not require a hysterectomy, she told "Good Morning America" in 2018.