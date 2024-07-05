A foster puppy that got its face swollen to almost twice its size after getting stung by a hornet has recovered.
Clouds was found looking "like a chipmunk" after she got stung, her foster mom Jean Mosher of North Carolina said in an interview with "Good Morning America."
Noting that she was terrified to see Clouds in such condition, Mosher added, "but she's also hilarious looking. So it's like this mix of emotions where I'm really scared for her safety because if her throat started closing up, that would be a problem."
Mosher took Clouds to the vet clinic where she received treatment.
"They were like, 'Yeah, this is bad.' So she got more Benadryl via an injection and some steroids," Mosher shared. "And they said we need to watch her for the rest of the day."
The dog mom shared that she later noticed that two of Clouds' siblings had also been stung by the hornets and had some swelling, but the puffiness on their faces wasn't as bad.
"I think she took the brunt of it and maybe it also stung the other puppies but maybe stung her first," Mosher explained. "So she got the worst of it. And she's also the runt of the litter, only four pounds. So you know, it was much worse for her."
After Clouds saw her other foster siblings at the clinic getting treated, Mosher shared it helped cheer her mood, saying "she seemed happy to see her siblings."
Clouds eventually recovered from the swelling and went back to becoming her sweet and happy self when they got home.
"We did discover when we brought her home, and she was still so swollen and like having her cheeks itched because I'm sure they were very itchy," she explained. "And as soon as the swelling went down she was a normal puppy playing with her siblings.I felt so much better. It was kind of an emotional rollercoaster."
Mosher shared that the incident happened on a Monday and by Tuesday, Clouds' face "was barely noticeable that it was still swollen," just in time before having her professional picture taken along with her siblings.
"She really is incredibly sweet, loves people," Mosher said of Clouds, adding that she thinks the puppy is "as traumatized" as she is but seems fine now.
Clouds and her eight siblings are available for adoption through Hope Animal Rescue.
Gushing over the puppies, Mosher said, "They really are such wonderful puppies. I mean anybody is going to be lucky to adopt them."