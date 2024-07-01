When Annie and Thomas Tews married in June, they weren’t the only ones in the spotlight.
Their two-year-old golden retriever Wrigley managed to steal the show when Annie Tews and her dad stood up for the dance floor for their father-daughter dance.
Wrigley wanted to join in on the fun as well and stood right between his mom and her dad for the occasion.
The sweet moment was captured on camera and the video clip has already picked up over 4 million views on TikTok.
Wrigley’s star turn wasn’t even the only time he captured everyone’s attention at his parents’ nuptials. The beloved pup even had his own entrance and personal dance with his parents at the start of their wedding reception!