Dog lovers may have a new dream travel destination to add to their bucket list: a golden retriever farm.

It's not a dream. There's a real place in Jefferson, Vermont -- Golden Dog Farm -- where puppies play and frolic, which has already inspired tourists nationwide to travel northeast.

A "happy" of Butternut Goldens at Golden Dog Farm in Vermont. ABC News

The more than 200-acre property, situated in the Green Mountains, offers visitors a golden retriever experience that has recently gone viral on social media.

Guests take a photo with a happy of Golden Retrievers. ABC News

Owners Doug and Becca Worple gave "Good Morning America" an up-close look at the adorable action.

ABC News' Will Reeve with Butternut Goldens at Golden Dog Farm in Vermont. ABC News

"We call it 'happy' hour. Because a happy is a collective noun for a group of golden retrievers," Doug Worple said. "So we have a 'happy' of goldens come and it's basically an hour-long playdate."

Becca Worple added, "people are coming from all over the country -- they're taking a break from life and enjoying a moment. And it's awesome."

For $75 per person, at least 10 of the farm's "butternut goldens” greet visitors with wagging tails as soon as the dog-delivery pickup truck's tailgate opens for an hour-and-a-half of playtime, complete with tennis balls galore.

A "happy" of Butternut Goldens at Golden Dog Farm in Vermont. ABC News

Visitors can play ball, snap photos and cuddle the furry friends.

"The world's a heavy place. And you come here and you spend time with all these dogs and it's it just changes everything," Doug Worple said of the experience. "People love it. [They] call it the best day ever."

The farm also sells local honey and organic Vermont maple syrup, along with other merchandise.