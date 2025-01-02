With the arrival of the new year, a new generation is officially on the horizon: Gen Beta.
Defined as individuals born between 2025 and 2039, most members of this generation are expected to live well into the 22nd century, according to social researcher and futurist Mark McCrindle.
Gen Beta also includes the children of younger Gen Ys (millennials) and older Gen Zs, and they will make up 16% of the global population by 2035, McCrindle said.
The futurist also anticipated that Gen Beta will be a generation characterized by significant technological integration and a strong appreciation for diversity.
Read below to learn more about this newest cohort.
Why is it called Gen Beta?
Gen Beta takes its name from the Greek alphabet, following Gen Alpha, which marked the beginning of a new naming convention.
According to McCrindle, the naming reflects the distinct way these generations are being shaped by an increasingly tech-integrated world.
How is technology shaping Gen Beta?
According to McCrindle, the digital and physical worlds will seamlessly blend for Generation Beta.
While Gen Alpha witnessed the rise of smart technology and artificial intelligence, Gen Beta will grow up in a world where these innovations are fully integrated into daily life.
From education and careers to health care and entertainment, AI and automation will play a central role, personalizing everything from learning and shopping to social interactions in ways that are just starting to take shape.
What are the likely key traits of Gen Beta?
McCrindle predicted that Gen Beta will find a balance between staying connected and expressing themselves.
Growing up in a world of constant connectivity, they'll build friendships, learn and work in a space where digital interaction is the norm.
According to McCrindle, helping Gen Beta build safe and thoughtful digital identities, with guidance from their parents, will be essential. Just as important is encouraging them to develop a strong sense of individuality both online and in real life.
As society increasingly embraces themes of change and acceptance, Gen Beta is also expected to grow up in an environment that fosters curiosity and inclusivity.
How will world events shape Gen Beta?
Gen Beta will grow up in a world dealing with climate change and other big challenges, according to McCrindle.
With millennial and Gen Z parents who care about sustainability, they'll be more focused on global issues and finding innovative ways to tackle them.
In fact, according to Pew Research Center, 71% of millennials and 67% of Gen Zs think climate change should be a top priority for the future.
What does the future look like for Gen Beta?
Gen Beta will witness major demographic shifts, such as declining birth rates and longer life expectancies.
As McCrindle pointed out, by the time Gen Beta comes of age, the focus will shift from overpopulation to population sustainability.
Following the trend, the next generation after Gen Beta is likely to be Generation Gamma, born between 2040 and 2054.
As we navigate these changing generations, McCrindle emphasized the importance of understanding their needs, values and preferences to anticipate how they will shape society's future.