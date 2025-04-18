A New Jersey high school student is celebrating after being accepted into not one, but seven Ivy League universities.
Angel Ortiz, a senior at Arts High School in Newark, said he was both shocked and grateful when he learned he had been accepted into Princeton University, where he applied early action, as well as Brown University, Columbia University, Dartmouth College, Harvard University, University of Pennsylvania and Yale University.
"I honestly did not really imagine getting accepted to all of them," the 17-year-old told "Good Morning America."
"I never would have imagined it four years ago, so to have this now is incredible," he continued.
Angel said he is waiting to decide which school he will attend until April 30, which just so happens to be his 18th birthday.
"I will be making my final decision on April 30, mainly because that is my birthday. So I just want that extra bit of luck," he said.
Newark Public Schools Superintendent Roger León praised Angel's extraordinary achievements in a statement.
"Angel's acceptance to seven Ivy League institutions is a personal triumph and a powerful symbol of what is possible for young people in Newark," León said. "His story inspires us all. We are incredibly proud of Angel, whose remarkable academic journey is a testament to our schools' strength, our educators' dedication, our supportive parents, and our students' resilience."
At Arts High School, Angel has thrived. He told "GMA" he has taken seven AP courses, including AP United States Government and Politics and AP English Literature and Composition. Along the way, Angel's teacher Sean Kenny told New York ABC station WABC he developed into a "top-notch" student.
Arts High School Principal Regina Sharpe also praised Angel's standout presence and dedication.
"Angel embodies the spirit of Arts High School. He's creative, driven, and full of purpose," Sharpe said in a statement. "He has worked very hard and taken full advantage of every opportunity, both in and out of the classroom, and the result is something truly historic. We are beyond proud of him and can't wait to see the incredible impact he will make in the world."
Angel said he plans to study political science in college and hopes to focus on American politics or international relations, both fields of study for which the Ivy League schools are known.
"I want to be a lawyer or somewhere in government in the future," the graduating senior said. "A lot of the Ivy Leagues, they had those programs that could help me connect with people who were familiar with the field, as well as learn from very good professors … and I know that a lot of well-known alumni have come from those schools, so I just thought maybe I could become one of them one day."
As for his advice for fellow students dreaming of getting into an Ivy League school like him, Angel said his suggestion is to stay true to your own passions.
"Don't feel pressure to do things simply to impress other people or other institutions," the teen said.
"If any high school student can take something from me, it's to basically just be yourself," he added. "Don't be like me. I'm a different person. Just be you and things will come eventually."