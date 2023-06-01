A high school teacher in Michigan was met with a very special surprise following his 12th and final round of chemotherapy.
Footage shows Brendan Harrison becoming emotional as he exits a radiation center in Saginaw on May 8 and is confronted by a large crowd of family and friends cheering him on and embracing him.
According to his sister Morgan Harrison, who spoke to Storyful, Brendan Harrison was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2022. Two months after undergoing surgery to remove the mass, he began six months of chemotherapy treatment.
She said the video captures just how much her brother is loved and supported by his students and his community.
"He is a teacher and a high school varsity baseball coach so you can see his team along with many friends and family gathering together to congratulate him for such an accomplishment," Morgan Harrison said.
Editor's note: This was originally published on May 17, 2023.