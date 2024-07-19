Gear up to soak up the power of a new full moon also known as the "buck moon" while the temperature continues to rise and heat up in July.
Celebrity astrologer Kyle Thomas, who is known for his cosmic guidance among celebrities, businesses and online influencers, spoke to "Good Morning America" about the best ways to take advantage of this courageous and passionate full moon.
But first, let's break down the meaning of the buck moon.
When can you see the full buck moon?
The full moon will reach peak illumination in the United States on Sunday, July 21, at 6:17 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. Naval Observatory.
Why is it called the buck moon?
The Old Farmer's Almanac, which first began publishing the names for the full moons in the 1930s, states that some Native American tribes named the full moon in July as the "buck moon" because of the timing of it happening which is early summer when normally the new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur.
According to the publication, other indigenous groups also have alternative names for the full moon include the feather moulting moon and the salmon moon, to indicate when fish returned to the area and were ready to be harvested.
Meanwhile, NASA said, Europeans also dubbed the full moon the hay moon for the haymaking in June and July, and sometimes the mead moon due to mead being created by fermenting honey mixed with water, sometimes adding fruits, spices, grains or hops.
What zodiac sign is the buck moon in July?
The zodiac sign for each full moon is determined by where the moon is positioned in the night sky relative to the different astrological signs. Each year, the moon will shift, resulting in different characteristics surrounding the moon, according to Thomas.
This year, the buck moon is positioned as a full moon in Capricorn, an Earth sign and the tenth on the wheel and on the opposite Axis as the water sign, Cancer.
“The axis of Cancer-Capricorn aids us in understanding the legacies that we build, as well as how we build from tradition and the past,” Thomas said, noting that these two Zodiac signs reflect the private and public life of each individual.
“The planets are all in a vast dance at this time, so even if we have hurdles thrown at us, the best thing to do is to take a step back and pivot, focus on pleasure and connection, and brainstorm how you can build toward your greatest legacy,” Thomas added.
Rituals and manifestations to try during the buck moon
Many ancient cultures and religions celebrate celestial cycles, including finding ways to honor and harness the power of the full moon.
To make best use of this intense energy, many astrologers believe that a full moon is a great time to manifest your dreams.
Thomas said because Capricorn is an Earth sign, incorporating nature into your rituals can be particularly powerful.
Thomas added that Earth sign also has control over money, therefore using herbs, plants, crystals, or soil as well as bills, coins, checks, gold, or beyond for manifestation for example, can be quite potent.
Potential meditations, mantras or journal prompts:
- I expand my horizons and pursue new adventures.
- My mind, spirit, and life are limitless like the sky.
- I choose to be an eternal sojourner.
- I am curious about new ideas and lifestyles and am open to unique perspectives.
Astrology horoscope for the buck moon for your zodiac sign
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Your hard work is paying off, Aries!
“With the moon igniting your ambitions and putting a spotlight on your professional life, you’ll be seeing a major moment around your career,” Thomas said.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
It’s time to broaden your horizons, Taurus!
“This would be a fantastic time to plan long-distance travel or focus on international relations, immigration, or jetting off somewhere exotic,” Thomas explained. “Mixing and mingling with different people, cultures, and spiritualities could also open up your mind.”
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Gear up to face some truth in your relationship, Gemini!
According to Thomas, “On one hand, you could be growing closer with someone—or may be splitting apart like leaves blowing in the wind. You could finalize a settlement, especially in the form of a divorce or some other legalities. Intimacy and sexuality will be ignited if you’re in a happy relationship.”
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Take a closer look at your partnerships, Cancer!
“If you’re in a happy union, expect to be growing closer and making long-term promises, whether that’s to move in, get engaged, commit, or be wed,” Thomas said. “If you’re not, you could find that it’s time to face the music and go separate ways.”
Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)
Get ready for a busy schedule, Leo.
Thomas said, “You love to be busy, but this lunation will see you juggling many different responsibilities, plans, routines, and projects. You could be finishing off a major endeavor for your employer or even leaving one job to begin another. If you’re out of work or looking for a better job, keep your eyes out and apply!”
Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)
Sit back and relax, Virgo.
“As the full moon rises, your heart could nearly burst with joy! This is an amazing time to relax, have fun, and embrace your heart’s desires,” Thomas added. “You may find yourself living in the moment and reveling in what makes you happy.”
Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)
Some changes are happening, Libra!
“Your domestic life will be especially important now, especially if you’re hosting an event, inviting family over, or even preparing for a move or renovation,” according to Thomas.
Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Express yourself, Scorpio.
“Your mind and communication talents are especially peaked,” Thomas said. “This is a great time to speak up and get active on a writing, speaking, advertising, or educational project.”
Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Pay attention to your finances, Sagittarius!
“Keep your eyes on your nest egg! Luckily, this full moon could bring the arrival of a raise, new job offer, side hustle, or lucrative client,” added Thomas.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
It’s time for you to shine and get in the spotlight, Capricorn.
“The most important full moon of the year arrives with your name on it!” Thomas said. “This will likely bring a big culmination near a personal or professional goal that you’ve been working hard toward for quite some time.”
Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)
Get yourself to unwind and recharge, Aquarius!
According to Thomas, “You’ll be glad that you did. If you’re feeling more burnt out, make sure to listen to your heart, soul, and body. Rest isn’t a luxury—it’s important for everyone.”
Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)
Spread your wings, Pisces!
“You’ll be feeling eager to connect with many people!” Thomas said . “If you’d like to network, expand your crew, or even ask a favor from someone in your community, you’re quite in luck!”