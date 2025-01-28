A couple in Altadena, California, found a shining silver lining in the devastation left by the Los Angeles wildfires.
Brian McShea proposed to Stephanie Raynor after finding the engagement ring he had bought prior to the fire in the rubble of their home.
McShea and Raynor told KABC that they had been in their home for less than a year before they were forced to evacuate on Jan. 7 when wildfires tore through Los Angeles, destroying thousands of structures, including their home.
The Eaton Fire, which began on Jan. 7 and burned through Altadena, claimed at least 17 lives, destroyed or damaged more than 10,000 structures and has burned over 14,000 acres. As of Jan. 27, the fire was still classified as active, though it is currently listed as 99% contained on the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection website.
"As soon as we walked up, it really hit us," Raynor recalled of seeing their home after the couple returned to search through rubble for any recoverable items.
McShea and Raynor told KABC they lost everything besides their pets. However, McShea said he had considered the idea that part of the ring might have been spared.
"I was thinking about it -- I was thinking, 'Well, maybe the stone should survive, and maybe we'll find the little stone.'"
The couple said they began by digging around the area of the desk frame where McShea had been keeping the ring.
McShea described a few false alarms. "You'd just brush away some rubble, and there's a little ring, and you'd pick that up, and it's actually a washer to something," he said.
McShea said he didn't know what Raynor thought he was looking for.
Finally, McShea said he found the ring intact. A photo shows the ring sparkling in the sunlight after surviving the fire.
Already on one knee, McShea said he decided to spring the question immediately.
"I was on my knees, and I was like, 'Hey, will you marry me?'" McShea recounted.
He said he was wearing personal protective equipment, commonly referred to as PPE, when he popped the question.
"And I'm crying," added Raynor who said she accepted the proposal.
According to KABC, the couple hopes to stay in Altadena, despite the damage.
"This community is just so special," said McShea.