A 10-year-old teaching science has taken social media by storm.
Sean Atitsogbe, 10, of Lilburn, Georgia, has become known as "Sean The Science Kid" for his videos explaining everyday science phenomena with an authentic curiosity on his YouTube account, Learning With Sean The Science Kid. He officially started his YouTube account in 2020 when he was 6 years old with help from his mother, Eunice Atitsogbe.
Sean has since expanded to Facebook and Instagram, where he has over 780,000 followers. His first viral Instagram video in April 2024 featured him making breakfast and explaining the science behind why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Since then his videos have garnered over a million views.
Sean said he fell in love with science at an early age, starting out as a curious toddler.
"Science is like 99% curiosity," he told "Good Morning America."
He said he loves how science "explains the universe" and that he aspires to be a brain and heart surgeon when he grows up.
Sean's mother told "GMA" that her son is self-taught and has taken it upon himself to research the topics he features online or at the library without help from her or his father.
"The things he knows, none of us taught him -- either me or Daddy. Nobody sits him down to teach him anything. He teaches himself a lot. So, as parents, we just give him the environment for him to do that," she said.
Atitsogbe said she didn't foresee her son's accounts gaining so much attention online.
"Our intention wasn't to go viral and go all over the place," she said.
Atitsogbe said she encourages other parents whose children have a knack or love of science or another skill to dream big.
"My message to other parents is that we paid attention to our kids because they start demonstrating these gifts at a very young age," she said. "So, pay attention to them. As soon as you identify that this child of mine likes this, you as a parent do whatever you can to support the child, to bring that nature and gifts that child has."