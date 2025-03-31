If you're looking for a daily dose of positivity, Tanya Sangani's content is sure to bring a smile to your face.
The 23-year-old digital creator is known for her inspiring interviews and thoughtful discussions on inner beauty, mental health and emotional healing.
One of her most popular series takes her to the streets of New York City, where she asks strangers, "What's it like being beautiful?" -- sparking heartfelt conversations and redefining beauty in a meaningful way.
Sangani told "Good Morning America" that her journey as a creator began in middle school, posting YouTube videos on confidence, self-improvement and bullying.
"I knew this was my gift from a very, very young age," she said. "I loved it so much that I always felt like I was in such a flow state."
Even before considering it a career, Sangani felt deeply connected to her audience, driven by a passion for uplifting others.
Her first viral success came on TikTok, where she shared advice on school, South Asian identity, mental health and beauty standards.
Her content evolved into a popular series on heartbreak recovery and mindset shifts. Her most well-known series, "What's it like being beautiful?", was born from her own struggles with confidence.
"I was obviously creating content about how to be confident, but I didn't really feel like that internally," she explained. "And it was because I didn't fit the conventional standard of beauty, and I was bullied a lot for that."
Even after experiencing a "glow-up" that she said aligned her with societal beauty standards, she said she realized confidence wasn't tied to looks but to self-awareness and purpose.
"It was really interesting, because when I had all of that, I still didn't feel truly beautiful," she recalled. "And then that was the point where I was like, 'OK, I should feel beautiful, but I don't.'"
That moment inspired her "What's it like being beautiful?" series, which explores beauty beyond appearances.
"It's not really about me, it's more about the others out there who have experiences that I just so deeply want to hear about," she said. "I keep that core purpose of wanting to serve people, wanting to hear about their stories, at the center of everything I do."
Despite the challenges of content creation -- whether bad weather, or an unresponsive crowd -- she told "GMA" she stays motivated by the impact she can make.
"Even if it's just one person who viewed my content, they're like, 'This just made me smile,' [or] 'This just made me happy.' That is so much more meaningful to me than anything about myself," she said.
Sangani also said she hopes to make social media a more positive and comforting space by focusing on the emotional impact of her content rather than just numbers and metrics.
"I want my content to be a place where it's like people's comfort series, where they can come and they can feel happier and go about their day," she said. "I think for me, like the biggest thing was, how am I servicing someone through my content? How is my content helping someone want to get out of bed in the morning because they feel happy after seeing something? How is my content emotionally helping and supporting someone?"
"So I think that was always my focus," she added. "And it was always to uplift, inspire, create the change that we need to see in the world."