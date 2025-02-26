Amazon has announced the next generation of Alexa, Alexa+.
According to an Amazon press release, "Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalized -- and she helps you get things done."
"She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organized, summarizes complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything," the press release states.
One of its standout features is the ability to seamlessly manage smart home devices. Amazon is now positioning Alexa+ as a digital assistant that goes beyond simple voice commands.
For non-Amazon Prime members, the service is priced at $19.99 per month. It is free for Prime membership subscribers.
Right now, early access in the U.S. is set to begin next month, with a broader international rollout planned.