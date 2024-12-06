Pantone has announced its next Color of the Year.
The company shared on Thursday that the Pantone Color Institute has selected PANTONE 17-1230 to take the coveted spot for 2025.
To most, the color is known by the name Mocha Mousse.
“A warming, brown hue imbued with richness,” the company described the color in a statement on its website. “It nurtures us with its suggestion of the delectable qualities of chocolate and coffee, answering our desire for comfort.”
Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, added that Mocha Mousse blends sophistication with luxurious simplicity.
“Underpinned by our desire for every day pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” she said in a statement.
“Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe," the statement said.
Each year, Pantone chooses a color that reflects the global mood and attitude.
The Pantone Color Institute spends the year analyzing trends across fashion, current events, technology and more to identify the shades that are shaping society before ultimately deciding on each new Color of the Year.
Previous picks have included Viva Magenta in 2023 and Peach Fuzz in 2024.
2025 marks the 26th anniversary of the Pantone Color of the Year.
To honor the milestone, Pantone will host global events and experiences, bringing the Color of the Year 2025 to public spaces around the world, it said in a statement.
Pantone said it will showcase its Color of the Year in real-world installations for the first time, with Mocha Mousse lighting up landmarks like the London Eye and appearing in major cities such as New York, Shanghai and Mumbai.