Move over 'Barbiecore,' there's a new shade of pink in town.
Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2023 is 'Viva Magenta.'
According to Pantone, the bold color is "a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength."
Scroll down to hop on the trend early and shop Pantone-inspired magenta items.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.
r.e.m. beauty On Your Collar Liquid Lipstick
Aerosoles Women's Sandal In Pink
Primary super plush throw blanket
Sale: $19.50 • 50% SavingsPrimaryOriginal: $39.50
Casetify Magenta Garden Floral
Showpo Charmilla Strapless Bow Front Mini Dress
Cupshe Alexandrea Cut-out O-ring Pink One Piece Swimsuit
BaubleBar Mabel 18K Gold Huggie Earrings
Sale: $20 • 58% SavingsBaubleBarOriginal: $48
Beach Riot Colorblock Legging
Primary Cotton Beanie
Sale: $13.50 • 30% SavingsPrimaryOriginal: $19.50
Lululemon Love Crewneck T-Shirt
Our Place Always Pan
Sale: $99 • 31% SavingsOur PlaceOriginal: $145