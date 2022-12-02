Move over 'Barbiecore,' there's a new shade of pink in town.

Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2023 is 'Viva Magenta.'

According to Pantone, the bold color is "a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength."

Scroll down to hop on the trend early and shop Pantone-inspired magenta items.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

r.e.m. beauty On Your Collar Liquid Lipstick
r.e.m. beauty

Price: $19   From: Ulta

Aerosoles Women's Sandal In Pink
Aerosoles

Price: $145   From: Aerosoles

Primary super plush throw blanket
Primary

Sale: $19.50 50% SavingsPrimary

Original: $39.50
Casetify Magenta Garden Floral
Casetify

Price: $62 to $92   From: Casetify

Showpo Charmilla Strapless Bow Front Mini Dress
Showpo

Price: $79.95   From: Showpo

Cupshe Alexandrea Cut-out O-ring Pink One Piece Swimsuit
Cupshe

Price: $29.99   From: Cupshe

BaubleBar Mabel 18K Gold Huggie Earrings
BaubleBar

Sale: $20 58% SavingsBaubleBar

Original: $48
Beach Riot Colorblock Legging
Beach Riot

Price: $128   From: Beach Riot

July Carry On
July

Price: $295   From: July

Primary Cotton Beanie
Primary

Sale: $13.50 30% SavingsPrimary

Original: $19.50
Lululemon Love Crewneck T-Shirt
Lululemon

Price: $48   From: Lululemon

Our Place Always Pan
Our Place

Sale: $99 31% SavingsOur Place

Original: $145
