Move over 'Barbiecore,' there's a new shade of pink in town.

Pantone just announced its Color of the Year for 2023 is 'Viva Magenta.'

According to Pantone, the bold color is "a shade rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength."

Scroll down to hop on the trend early and shop Pantone-inspired magenta items.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Primary Primary super plush throw blanket Sale : $19.50 • 50% Savings Primary Original: $39.50 Shop Now

Showpo Showpo Charmilla Strapless Bow Front Mini Dress Price: $79.95 • From: Showpo Shop Now

Cupshe Cupshe Alexandrea Cut-out O-ring Pink One Piece Swimsuit Price: $29.99 • From: Cupshe Shop Now

BaubleBar BaubleBar Mabel 18K Gold Huggie Earrings Sale : $20 • 58% Savings BaubleBar Original: $48 Shop Now

Primary Primary Cotton Beanie Sale : $13.50 • 30% Savings Primary Original: $19.50 Shop Now

