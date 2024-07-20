As the back-to-school season approaches, families across the country can take advantage of sales tax holidays to save on essential items.
ABC News reporter Alexis Christoforous reports that school supplies cost nearly 25% more than they did just four years ago, and consumers spent a record $14.2 billion during this past week's two-day Amazon Prime Day shopping event.
This year, many states are offering tax-free periods for school-related purchases, according to the Federation of Tax Administrators.
These holidays provide a welcome relief for parents looking to stretch their dollars further on clothing, shoes, electronics and school supplies.
"Check if your state is one of about 20 having a tax-free shopping weekend or time period this summer," says Christoforous. "That's a good time to save on pricier items like shoes and computers. Just do a web search for tax-free holidays in your state to find out if and when they're happening."
States offering sales tax holidays
- Alabama: July 19-21
- Arkansas: August 3-4
- Connecticut: August 18-24
- Iowa: August 2-3
- Maryland: August 11-17
- Mississippi: July 26-27
- Missouri: August 2-4
- New Mexico: August 2-4
- Ohio: August 2-4
- Oklahoma: August 2-4
- South Carolina: August 2-4
- Tennessee: July 26-28
- Texas: August 9-11
- Virginia: August 2-4
- West Virginia: August 2-5
For more information on specific items covered and spending limits, visit the Federation of Tax Administrators website
According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), the majority of back-to-school shoppers have already begun purchasing school items. "The back-to-school and college season is an important time for retailers and consumers," said NRF Vice President of Industry and Consumer Insights Katherine Cullen in an official press release.
"Families and students are eager to get a jumpstart on their shopping for the start of the school year. Retailers have anticipated this early demand and are well-positioned to offer a variety of products at competitive prices."
Christoforous also highlights other ways to save, including "Walmart pricing hundreds of its back-to-school items at under 10 bucks and new this year," and Kohl's offering major discounts on Levi's denim.
Consumers can expect more sales on back-to-school items through Labor Day.