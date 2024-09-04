A teacher who launched a GoFundMe to help him afford a place to live has put a spotlight on teacher salaries as the new school year begins.
Bill Atkinson, a fourth grade teacher in Austin, Texas, said he began living in his car this summer when his previous living situation fell through and he could not afford rent on his $54,000 annual salary.
"No matter how much I borrowed or scraped, there was no catching up, because I just did not make enough to cover rent -- because I was so used to living paycheck to paycheck, I didn't have anything in savings to try to cover rent for a couple months," he told "Good Morning America." "So I tried to get a place, [but I] was having a hard time finding a place I could afford on my own."
Atkinson, who is currently teaching at NYOS Charter School, said even after applying for places that he could afford, his application was denied due to bad credit.
Additionally, Atkinson said he currently owes $2,629.36 for the grant he received from University of North Texas for his undergraduate degree that he needs to repay. He said he is also working toward paying off other derogatory debts that are affecting his credit score including past medical bills and rent arrears. Additional expenses he is responsible for include his student loans and car loan, which he said are considered in good standing.
"Obviously paying rent and paying this debt, they're not coinciding," he explained. "Because I feel like, no matter how much I try, I'm still living paycheck to paycheck."
Atkinson said he is earning around $54,000 a year, and based on that income, he isn't eligible for housing assistance in Austin. To qualify for Section 8 housing, applicants are required to earn an annual gross income of 50% or less of the median income, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The City of Austin Housing Department & Austin Housing Finance Corporation reported recently that as of June this year, the annual median income in Austin for a single household was $88,200, meaning 50% of that would come out to $44,100, which disqualifies Atkinson from applying for assistance.
Following a suggestion from his co-worker, Atkinson began documenting his journey on his TikTok account. Some friends and co-workers later recommended he launch a GoFundMe page.
To date, the amount accumulated from donations has surpassed $17,000, an amount that Atkinson described as beyond his expectations.
According to Atkinson, the funds raised from the page and the support he received from those who have learned about his story -- including one good Samaritan who eventually provided him with a temporary place to stay -- eventually helped him land a room through a rental agency.
He said he hopes to not just raise money but also to tell the story of struggling teachers through his GoFundMe.
"I'm telling my story because I'm not the only one with it, I'm just the one willing to be out there," he said.
Getting the support he needs
Atkinson said he is grateful that his school "has been very supportive" since his story about his living situation was made public. He said the school staff helped him enroll in a program he was eligible for to receive a stipend, which was enough to help cover his gas.
In a statement to "GMA," Dr. Mechiel Rozas, the superintendent at NYOS Charter School, where Atkinson is currently employed, said, "We respect the privacy of all our staff members, and once we became aware of Mr. Atkinson's situation, we immediately reached out to him to offer local resources and support."
"We encourage any staff member experiencing financial difficulties to contact HR confidentially. We can provide information on resources such as financial counseling, emergency grants, and assistance programs," Rozas continued. "We are committed to advocating for higher wages and exploring long-term solutions, such as providing information on affordable housing options and engaging in ongoing discussions with local leaders and officials. We also encourage parents and staff to express their concerns about teacher pay by providing feedback to the Texas Education Agency (TEA) or contacting local state representatives."
She added, "Engaging in local and state advocacy efforts is crucial in addressing the broader issues affecting educators."
Meanwhile, Ovidia Molina, the president of Texas State Teachers Association told "GMA" that Atkinson's story is not unique among educators.
"Unfortunately, we have a lot of educators that are almost in that position, if not in that position," she explained. "We have educators that can't live in the same area where they teach, even if they wanted to, and so it's just very frustrating to know that as an educator, we're not valued enough to be paid, and this isn't by our districts, this is by our state."
Molina shared that her organization recently did a survey and found that a third of their members who participated in the survey have a second or third job to support themselves and their families.
"So we know that our educators, from teachers in the classroom to bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, all educators are having to figure out how to make ends meet, because they want to stay in education, they want to make that change for a child and for a community," she said.
Advocating for a change for educators
In the United States, the average annual salary for public school teachers for the 2022-23 school year was $69,544, according to educator pay data compiled by the National Education Association. Though that number represents a 4.1% increase from the previous year, and the average salary is projected to rise another 3.1% in 2023-24, the NEA states that "even with record-level increases in some states, average teacher pay has failed to keep up with inflation over the past decade."
"Adjusted for inflation, on average, teachers are making 5% less than they did 10 years ago," the NEA states on its website.
"Chronic low pay is plaguing the profession," it continues. "A staggering 77% of U.S. school districts still pay a starting salary below $50,000 (28.6% start out teachers at less than $40,000), while teacher salaries top out over $100,000 in only 16.6% of districts."
Despite the hardship he experienced, Atkinson said he is still passionate about being a teacher, adding that he is inspired by the teachers who looked out for him as a child.
However, Atkinson said he is hoping to see some changes in the support provided for educators, especially in terms of their wages.
"I don't know a single teacher that wants a mansion," he said. "We want to be able to pay our bills, have a decent place to live, you know, and if we're in our 30s and single, a place to live without a roommate [and be able to] buy food."
He added, "We are asking to be treated like professionals, because that's what we are."