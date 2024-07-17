Designer Tory Burch, who has built a multi-billion dollar fashion empire, is sharing her wisdom, from the runway to her everyday life, on how to achieve greatness and success.
The 58-year-old fashion mogul was recently named by Time 100 as one of the most influential people of 2024 and has a blockbuster business that spans 370 stores worldwide.
In an interview with "Good Morning America" that aired on Wednesday, Burch opened up about her journey in her career, which she said it all began with a dream to empower women and make a difference.
"After all these years, I will say I've never been more excited than right now," she said. "I think it's important that people can dream big and know that if I can do it, they can absolutely do it."
Burch shared that in her daily life, "there are never two days alike."
"It's filled with design meetings and a lot of meetings around store design, product design-anything can happen any day," she said.
Driven by purpose, passion, and a hefty dose of style, Burch encourages others to design and edit their lives on their own terms.
"I often talk to people about taking a job, and maybe it's not the right job, but being present enough to take things from that job that really help you take yourself into the future," she added.
Burch started her profession in a variety of fashion industry roles before taking a break to be a stay at home mom at the age of 37.
Break free from limits
When she decided to re-enter the workforce, Burch took a bet on herself by launching her own company in 2004, opening a retail store in Manhattan, New York City.
"I think it's so important for you to be driving the ship," she said. "And I think it's even more important to not allow yourself to be put into a box…You can reinvent yourself, and be who you want to be and determine your outcome."
She continued, "It's within their power to really steer their lives in the way that they see fit. And they should not be pegged as something that they don't see themselves as."
Burch said her relationship with her family and being in the right circle help her get through any hurdles that get in her way in life.
"I see myself as an incredible mother, an incredible wife, as hopefully a great leader," she said. "But really work is an extension of my family. But for me, it's all about family."
Keep pushing forward and persevere
"I think resiliency is something that you have to work towards. It's not a given," she said. "It's something that you need to practice and build and keep going. And my parents had this, well, they would always say to me get up, 'you're fine.' In a way, it never allowed me to not be fine."
Burch said when she faces a challenge, she gets more focused rather than distracted.
"And I think that that's hard. And it's not always given," she said. "I like to have things work, and I am reactionary. And as soon as something happens, I want to fix it."
"One of the ways that I get through all of them, or have gotten through all of those tough times is surrounding myself with extraordinary people," she shared. "And whether it's my family or my team or my friends, I think to have people there as a support is really important."
Get in the right mindset
"I've been put in a position where I've had to be comfortable with being uncomfortable. And I think that comes with the territory. There's so many things that are unknown," she explained. "You just have to persevere and you have to be positive, I think it's really important to see the positive in every situation."
Have faith and take risks
Although risk comes with opportunity and challenge, Burch says she's learned to embrace it.
"I always think about grace under pressure," she explained. "It's really important in life, when things are going to happen, which we know they will, that you take things in stride. And I think it's important to breathe before you react."
She shares that you can start strategizing your next move after taking the pause.
"Pick apart a problem, and compartmentalize and then solve each element of the problem one at a time," she said. "And I think when you break it down, it doesn't feel so overwhelming."