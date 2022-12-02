What better gift can you give this season than the gift of self-care?
You deserve to treat yourself to a bubble bath with a fizzy bath bomb to relax and unwind.
We made the fizzy and bright bath bombs using a DIY kit from Bramble Berry, where you can create your own natural bath bombs for yourself. They also make a great DIY holiday gifts for friends or family.
Here's how it's done.
What your kit includes
15 plastic disk molds
Witch hazel in a spray bottle
Gloves
Dropper
Large mixing bowl
Small glass cup
Spoon
Measuring cups
Mesh strainer
Flower power
Add a few red rose petals in the bottom of each bath bomb mold.
Combine the dry ingredients
2 lbs of sodium bicarbonate
1 lb of citric acid
1 cup of pink sea salt
Combine the wet ingredients
1/2 cup warm coconut oil
12 ml polysorbate 80
1/2 oz. essential oil
Combine both mixtures
Use your hands to mix the ingredients. Make sure the consistency is like wet sand.
Fill the molds with the mixture
Pack the molds in firmly, and fill each mold to the inside lip. Allow the bath bombs to dry with the lid off for at least 3 to 4 hours.
Voila!
Place the lid on each mold and add labels. You can use them for a hot bath, or save them for the perfect stocking stuffers! Enjoy!
