Americans who rely on government-funded food assistance can now use their benefits with Uber Eats for more than 50 grocery and convenience store chains across the country, including Albertson's, CVS, Smart & Final, Vons, Walgreens and more.
On Wednesday, Uber Eats announced it was expanding its list of retailers for households using SNAP -- the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program -- or Electronic Benefits Transfer payments, commonly referred to as EBT, for purchases made on the delivery platform.
"We believe that everyone deserves the convenience of delivery, and with this growing list of merchant partners we can continue to provide access to the fresh food that families and individuals need, especially those without access to reliable transportation for whom food delivery can be a lifeline," Hashim Amin, head of grocery and retail delivery at Uber North America, said in a statement.
In the months ahead, Uber said its teams will coordinate the addition of more retailers who will accept SNAP and EBT payments on Uber Eats orders.
What grocery stores on Uber Eats accept SNAP, EBT?
The following U.S. retailers now accept SNAP EBT benefits for Uber Eats orders:
7-Eleven
ACME
Albertson's
Andronico's
Balducci's
Cardenas Markets
Carrs
Cub Food
CVS
Dierbergs
Duane Reade
El Rancho
El Super
Fairplay Foods
Family Dollar
Fiesta Mart
Food Bazaar
Food Town
FoodMaxx
Giant Eagle
Gopuff
Harveys Supermarket
Hy-Vee
Jewel Osco
King's Food Market
Los Altos Ranch Market
Lucky Supermarkets
Market District
Meijer
Morton Williams
Pavilions
Randall's
Safeway
Save A Lot
SaveMart
Sedano's
Shaw's
Shoppers Food Warehouse
Smart & Final
Speedway
Sprouts
Star Market
Stew Leonards
Super King Markets
Superlo Foods
Tom Thumb
Tony's Fresh Market
Vons
Walgreens
Wegmans
Winn-Dixie
Customers can browse through SNAP-enabled retailers and grocery items within the app via a new SNAP icon, which will highlight the eligible orders.
Payments are powered by Forage, a mission-driven USDA-approved payments infrastructure company that processes government benefits.