Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa basketball phenom, is now officially in the history books.

Clark, a senior point guard for the Hawkeyes, made history Thursday, becoming the NCAA women’s basketball career scoring leader after making her first three shots in the first quarter of Iowa’s home game against the University of Michigan.

By her third shot Thursday night, Clark broke the previous record -- Kelsey Plum's 3,527 career points while playing for the Washington Huskies.

By the end of her game against Michigan, Clark's overall point total was 3,569. She also set a school record, scoring a Hawkeye high in the game with 49 points.

In a press conference prior to Thursday's game, Clark said she was "really thankful and grateful" for her remarkable career.

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes dribbles against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Feb. 11, 2024, in Lincoln, Neb. Steven Branscombe/Getty Images

"I understand the magnitude of this," Clark said, according to ESPN. "But I think it's just kind of come along with how my four years have gone. I'm just really thankful and grateful."

Clark has the choice at the end of the season to play another year, her fifth season, or become a prospect for the WNBA draft.

Iowa lost last year to Louisiana State University in the finals of the NCAA Women's tournament.

"I'm somebody who has really big dreams, goals and aspirations," Clark said, according to ESPN. "I dreamed of doing really big things, playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four. I just go about my business as I did when I was a freshman. Sure, my life's kind of changed somewhat. I just try to have fun and enjoy every single day."

The final score of Thursday night's game was 106-89.