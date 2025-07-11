Walmart is voluntarily recalling hundreds of thousands of Ozark brand reusable water bottles over potential injury hazard, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.
On Thursday, the CPSC issued a recall notice for Ozark Trail 64-ounce Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottles that may have been purchased from the retailer online or in stores.
Walmart also listed the voluntary recall on its website, linking customers to the CPSC notice.
Details of Walmart water bottle recall
The recall includes about 850,000 units of product that were manufactured in China and sold since 2017 for about $15, the CPSC said.
According to the CPSC notice, the lid on the recalled bottles "can forcefully eject, posing serious impact and laceration hazards, when a consumer attempts to open the capped bottles after food, carbonated beverages or perishable beverages, such as juice or milk, are stored inside over time."
As of time of publication, Walmart had received three reports of consumers injured after the lids were "forcefully ejected from these bottles upon opening," and "two consumers suffered permanent vision loss after being struck in the eye," the agency said.
Recalled bottles bear the model number 83-662 on the packaging only, according to the CPSC, are silver in color with a black screwcap lid, and have the Ozark Trail logo "embedded" on the side of the bottle. The bottles measure 4.41 by 4.41 by 11.5 inches, the agency noted.
What to do if you purchased a recalled bottle
Walmart and the CPSC have urged people to "immediately stop using the recalled water bottles."
Those who purchased the product can bring the bottle to any Walmart store for a full refund.
ABC News has reached out to Walmart for additional comment on the recall.