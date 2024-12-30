Jeremy Reaves just scored big on and off the field.
The Washington Commanders safety proposed to girlfriend Mikaela Worley on the sideline Sunday, after helping his team clinch their first NFL playoff spot since 2020.
The Commanders beat the Atlanta Falcons in a dramatic 30-24 overtime win at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland.
The post-game proposal was captured in a video shared on the NFL's official Instagram page. In it, Reaves drops to one knee on the sideline, still wearing his gameday uniform, as the crowd cheers. After Worley says "yes," the two share a sweet kiss and embrace, Reaves lifting his now-fiancee off the ground.
"Post-clinch proposal! A moment they'll never forget 💍," the post's caption read.
Reaves also wrote of the special milestone on X, "Glad we got to share that moment with the best fans in the world! LUV."
He also reflected on the moment in a post-game interview, according to the Associated Press.
"I hate losing, so there's no way I could have done that in the right spirit after a loss," Reaves said, adding, "That thing was burning a hole in my pocket."
He shared that he initially considered proposing last week but ultimately decided to go ahead after giving Worley's family a heads-up on Friday.
"If we win this game, it's destiny," he said. "She's earned it. I can't say enough about her. When I was at my lowest last year, she was there to pick me up everyday. She showed up. That's my best friend. Been my best friend since high school."
Reaves also praised Worley's unwavering support during his recovery from ACL surgery in October 2023.
"You can tell a lot about somebody when they are going through the worst and how they handle it," he continued. "I was going through the worst last year coming off an ACL (tear). Couldn't do anything, couldn't be my own man and she was the crutch there when I couldn't do it myself."
In an Instagram post Monday, Reaves gushed over his now-fiancee, expressing his gratitude for her constant encouragement and strength through life's highs and lows.
"A year ago I was at one of my lowest. A year later, you helped get me back to my best!" he wrote in the caption. "Everytime life tore me down, you built me right back up and spoke life into me! You carried the weight when I couldn't during some tough days (all that PA school definitely came in handy lol!)."
He added, "God makes no mistakes, and he gave me you when I needed you most! 8+ years of friendship, a lifetime to go as one! I meant it when I said 5life! I love you Mikaela R Worley PA-C❤️."