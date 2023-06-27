Love was in the air for one man who decided he didn't want to wait any longer and would propose to the love of his life mid-flight, thousands of miles up in the air.
Darian Brinkley popped the question to Minita Tanner last Wednesday during a Delta flight from Atlanta to Cancún in Mexico.
While Tanner was using the lavatory, Brinkley got in position in the plane aisle with a special ring in hand. Passengers sitting just behind Brinkley also teamed up to help him by holding up handwritten signs spelling out, "Will you marry me?"
April 24, 2023
Others held up their cellphone cameras expectantly to capture the surprise as it unfolded.
Once Tanner came out, Brinkley was already on one knee, holding up an open ring box.
He didn't need to say anything as Tanner took in the scene, blinked back tears and quickly nodded yes.
After Brinkley placed the ring on Tanner's finger, they embraced, and their fellow passengers cheered and clapped for the couple.
"Feeling loved 30k feet in the sky🥰," Tanner later wrote in a June 21 Facebook post, alongside a video of the proposal.