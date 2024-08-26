A California woman celebrated her 90th birthday with a thrilling skydive.
SkyDance SkyDiving in Davis, California, captured video of Shirley Tuter making the big jump in tandem with a professional skydiver from Yolo County Airport.
Tuter grinned widely in the video and even joked, "I'm a dangerous broad," before she blew a kiss toward the camera and made her leap.
"It was fun. I may never walk again," Tuter said with a laugh after she landed.
Tuter's son John Lewis told Sacramento ABC affiliate KXTV his mother is a cancer survivor and a "spunky little lady."