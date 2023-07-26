"So, she went to the agency the next day to try to retrieve [her passport and credit cards, which were still inside the vehicle]. The agency [representative] refused to give it to her and, in fact, got into an argument with her, raised his voice at her," Stirling said. "He followed her out of the shop. She shouted back at him, you know, 'Stop! Leave me alone!' And then he decided to take a police complaint against her for shouting."