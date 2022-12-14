'Dear Future Survivor:' School shooting survivors pen letters to future survivors

Not even an hour after finding out about my sister's passing, the media had gotten my number. My phone was buzzing almost every second, to the point my phone started glitching. A day later, they found our house. You'll learn that you may have a love/hate relationship with the media. It can be frustrating at times, but they are the people that are going to get your story out, if you want it out. Honestly though, not all media will be sensitive to your situation. We've had some bad experiences, for example someone leaked hallway footage from my sister's school without letting the families know beforehand. As ugly as it can get, there are some media that are very genuine and respectful, they're the ones you want to stick with. Some will even become lifelong friends.