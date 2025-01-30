American Honda announced this week it will voluntarily recall nearly 295,000 Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. to update the fuel injection electronic control unit (FI-ECU) software.
What to know about Honda recall
"Due to improper programming of the FI-ECU, sudden changes in the throttle could illuminate the check engine light and cause the engine to lose drive power, hesitate and/or stall, increasing the risk of a crash or injury," the company stated in a Jan. 29 press release. "American Honda self-diagnosed this issue by monitoring telematics information and determined the need to perform the software update of the supplier part."
Honda said it will contact registered owners of all affected models by mail in March, at which time they can take their vehicle to an authorized Honda or Acura dealer to update the software free of charge.
American Honda said it announced the recall "to encourage owners of affected vehicles to take them to an authorized dealer for repair as soon as they receive notification."
The company said it "has not received any confirmed reports of crashes or injuries related to this issue" to date.
Those who own any of the recalled vehicles can also find out if their vehicles require repair by visiting the Honda recalls website here or by calling (888) 234-2138.
Honda U.S. car models impacted by the recall
Honda models
2023-2025 Honda Pilot
Acura models
2022-2025 Acura MDX Type S
2021-2025 Acura TLX Type S