On May 30, 2022, Alaparthi’s wife, Supraja Alaparthi, 33, was killed and their young son and nephew were severely injured after the three went parasailing while vacationing in the Florida Keys. During the ride, the weather quickly deteriorated, “pegging” the parasail in a strong wind where it is controlled by the wind and not the speed of the boat, according to a Monroe County Sheriff's Office incident report that was previously reported by ABC News.